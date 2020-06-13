Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 702,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the May 14th total of 600,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. 390,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.79. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 268.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 83.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Yield by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

