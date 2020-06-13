Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.70.

BCEL traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. 200,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Equities research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $275,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $174,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 86,187 shares of company stock worth $1,462,796 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Atreca by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Atreca by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atreca by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Atreca by 4,968.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

