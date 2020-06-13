AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,981,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,315,431 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $57,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,098,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,812,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $216.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

