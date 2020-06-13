Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43,965.98%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,880 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,653,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.