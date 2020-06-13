Aurora Trading Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Indodax. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $18.10 million and $1.01 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $520.65 or 0.05500253 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00054846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012853 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, Indodax and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.