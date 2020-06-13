Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NDA. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.50 ($53.37) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurubis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.39 ($54.37).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis has a 1-year low of €30.05 ($33.76) and a 1-year high of €58.00 ($65.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.