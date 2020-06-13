Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Down 8%

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.06 and last traded at $61.17, 507,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 713,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Get Autoliv alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 34.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 67.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 91,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $2,242,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.