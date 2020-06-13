Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.34. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.