Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) fell 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $142.81 and last traded at $142.99, 2,885,281 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,665,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 319.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 145.1% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 59.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 471,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,494,000 after acquiring an additional 65,633 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

