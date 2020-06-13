AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 970.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,023 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $20,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,348,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,892,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 123.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,328 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 913,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,871.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 902,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,288,000 after buying an additional 856,453 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.71.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,832. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.66. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

