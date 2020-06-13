Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Trading Down 8.6%

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.04, 1,936,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,769,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several research firms have commented on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). Avaya had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 262.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after buying an additional 3,955,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 6,770.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,928,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 3,871,325 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,235,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,950,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,934,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 1,516,608 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

