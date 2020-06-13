Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Trading Down 8.6%

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.04, 1,936,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,769,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.
Several research firms have commented on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.94.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 262.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after buying an additional 3,955,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 6,770.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,928,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 3,871,325 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,235,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,950,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,934,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 1,516,608 shares during the last quarter.
Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
