Avis Budget Group’s (CAR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.32. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.51. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F Robert Salerno bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 217,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $4,065,796.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 515,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,159,670. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

