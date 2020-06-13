Aviva (LON:AV) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.77) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 490 ($6.24).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 355 ($4.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.13) to GBX 380 ($4.84) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aviva to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 498 ($6.34) to GBX 332 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 367.20 ($4.67).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 276.50 ($3.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 332.91. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.59).

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,736.08).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

