AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($25.39) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($25.29) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.36 ($26.24).

AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($31.11). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.50.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

