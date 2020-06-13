AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($25.29) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($25.39) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($27.53) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.36 ($26.24).

AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($31.11). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.50.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

