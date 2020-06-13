AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Update

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 14th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AXGN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. 239,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,852. The firm has a market cap of $368.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.43. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AxoGen by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

