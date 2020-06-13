Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

