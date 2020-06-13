B. Riley Raises Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Price Target to $17.00

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.08.

NYSE MNR traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. 423,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,639. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.76. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $89,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,280.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,079 shares of company stock worth $55,910. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,756,000 after purchasing an additional 456,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,572,000 after purchasing an additional 129,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 200,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 122,178 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

