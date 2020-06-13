B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.
Gaia stock remained flat at $$8.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 64,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,492. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Gaia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.
See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.