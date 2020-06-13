B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

Gaia stock remained flat at $$8.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 64,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,492. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 21.44% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Gaia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

