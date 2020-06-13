Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Up 10.5% in May

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 14th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDP. Roth Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 840,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 820,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 294,573 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 441,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 577,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 175,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,276. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

