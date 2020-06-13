Bank of America Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $12.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.44.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,869,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Invesco has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,292,000 after acquiring an additional 187,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,522 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

