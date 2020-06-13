Bank of America Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $35.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several other reports. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.82.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,904,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,847. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.59. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,709,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after acquiring an additional 518,487 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $1,340,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $5,052,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,183,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 266,325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $152,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

