Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Short Interest Update

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the May 14th total of 213,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of BOCH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Karl L. Silberstein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,496.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lyle L. Tullis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $66,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 310,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,719.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $282,095. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 516,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 41,096 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOCH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

