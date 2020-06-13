Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 14th total of 47,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

BSVN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,235. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSVN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut shares of Bank7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank7 from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

