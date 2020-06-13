BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 14th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BankFinancial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

BFIN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $122.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.55. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on BankFinancial in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.