Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €4.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.25 ($7.02) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.40) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.25) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €8.58 ($9.64).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €10.47 ($11.76) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a fifty-two week high of €18.02 ($20.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of €8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

