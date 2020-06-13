Barclays Boosts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 500

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 465 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.36) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 776 ($9.88) to GBX 820 ($10.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Pearson to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 400 ($5.09) in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 533 ($6.78) to GBX 535 ($6.81) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 614.36 ($7.82).

LON PSON opened at GBX 573 ($7.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 465.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 551.30. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 951.20 ($12.11).

In related news, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.78), for a total transaction of £200,286.64 ($254,914.90). Also, insider Sidney Taurel bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 538 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £538,000 ($684,739.72).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

