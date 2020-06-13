Barclays Downgrades GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) to Equal Weight

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRUB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GrubHub from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,264,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,995. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -94.34 and a beta of 1.25. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GrubHub will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,274.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,361. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in GrubHub by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrubHub by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GrubHub by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in GrubHub by 5.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in GrubHub by 5.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

