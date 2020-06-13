Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Up 19.2% in May

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 14th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,705. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($3.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXRX. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Baudax Bio in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baudax Bio from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.