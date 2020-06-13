BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Up 11.0% in May

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 14th total of 103,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BCML traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 28,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,046. The company has a market cap of $154.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. BayCom has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other BayCom news, Chairman Lloyd W. Jr. Kendall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $151,300.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $202,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BayCom by 59.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 766,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 286,542 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 404,313 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 28.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 131,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

BCML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

