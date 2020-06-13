Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,283.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,318,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after buying an additional 720,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,568 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,634,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 129,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 7,433,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,599,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.