Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $107,800.04 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 631 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $107,800.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 283,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,426,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $245,790.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $243,450.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $163.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Beigene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Beigene by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 160,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

