Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,250 at Liberum Capital

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,680 ($34.11) to GBX 3,250 ($41.36) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BWY. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,132 ($52.59) to GBX 3,093 ($39.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,740 ($34.87) to GBX 2,940 ($37.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 5,470 ($69.62) to GBX 3,080 ($39.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,535.67 ($45.00).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,653 ($33.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,630.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,215.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,336 ($55.19).

Bellway (LON:BWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.42) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bellway will post 45238.9998713 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bellway news, insider Denise Jagger acquired 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,993 ($25.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650.98 ($25,010.79). Also, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($25.39) per share, with a total value of £53,605.65 ($68,226.61).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

