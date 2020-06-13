Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BDT has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.80 ($40.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of $406.24 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.75. Bertrandt has a fifty-two week low of €25.00 ($28.09) and a fifty-two week high of €66.90 ($75.17). The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

