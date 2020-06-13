Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) PT Set at €39.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.80 ($40.22).

The company has a market capitalization of $406.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. Bertrandt has a 12-month low of €25.00 ($28.09) and a 12-month high of €66.90 ($75.17). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

