Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Beyondspring stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Beyondspring has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

