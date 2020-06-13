Beyondspring’s (BYSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Beyondspring has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyondspring will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beyondspring by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Beyondspring by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beyondspring by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

