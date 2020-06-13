BiblePay (BBP) Price Up 0.1% This Week

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. BiblePay has a total market cap of $473,116.36 and approximately $7,549.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BiblePay has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,327,289,249 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

