BidaskClub Downgrades Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised Beigene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.73.

Shares of Beigene stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.92. 181,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,464. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.19. Beigene has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beigene will post -19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $992,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total value of $1,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,497,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,045,631.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,043 shares of company stock worth $4,739,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Beigene by 70.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 701,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Beigene by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Beigene by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

