BidaskClub Downgrades Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Hold

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

SGMS stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 2,709,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 38,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

