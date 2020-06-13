BidaskClub Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVAV. William Blair downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.80.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.57. The company had a trading volume of 245,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,913. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

