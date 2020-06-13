BidaskClub Lowers Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 938,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,060. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara White bought 15,606 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 747,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

