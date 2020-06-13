BidaskClub Lowers F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.33.

FFIV traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $140.32. The stock had a trading volume of 543,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,999. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average of $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares in the company, valued at $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

