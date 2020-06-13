BidaskClub Lowers Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWAV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a sell rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 218,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,074. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 9.68. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $62.41.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 119,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $5,626,339.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,792.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,601 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,950,000 after acquiring an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,530,000 after acquiring an additional 727,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 25.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,476 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 82.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,324,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after acquiring an additional 599,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.