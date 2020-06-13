BidaskClub Upgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

HOLI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 259,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,305. The company has a market cap of $831.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.30. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

