Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Given Reduce Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 970 ($12.35) price target on the stock.

BYG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.36) to GBX 1,164 ($14.81) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,095 ($13.94) to GBX 1,096 ($13.95) in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Yellow Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,043.90 ($13.29).

BYG opened at GBX 1,001 ($12.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,004.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,079.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 630 ($8.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,245.30 ($15.85).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 16.70 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

