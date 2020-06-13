Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Receives “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 970 ($12.35) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYG. Berenberg Bank upgraded Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,170 ($14.89) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,095 ($13.94) to GBX 1,096 ($13.95) in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,043.90 ($13.29).

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,001 ($12.74) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 630 ($8.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,245.30 ($15.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,004.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,079.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a GBX 16.70 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

