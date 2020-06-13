Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,170 ($14.89) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC raised Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,095 ($13.94) to GBX 1,096 ($13.95) in a report on Monday, May 25th. Peel Hunt lowered Big Yellow Group to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($14.64) to GBX 970 ($12.35) in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Yellow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,043.90 ($13.29).

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,001 ($12.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 630 ($8.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,245.30 ($15.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,004.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,079.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 16.70 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

