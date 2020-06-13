Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Biogen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,797. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

