Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $297.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $360.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $279.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.65. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after acquiring an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after acquiring an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,558,000 after acquiring an additional 69,657 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

